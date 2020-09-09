Mr. Lemon Eston "Smitty" Smith, 89 of the Yorkville Community, Rockmart, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 11, 1930 in Cherokee County, GA, son of the late Wallas Edward Smith and the late Nellie Scroggs Smith Puryear. In 1951, he moved to Peoria, Illinois, where he worked 18 years for the Caterpillar Tractor Company. He moved back to Georgia in 1969 to the Yorkville Community and worked for Glogas Propane Company. He went on to retire from Printpack, Inc. of Villa Rica as a machinist. Mr. Smith had been an active member of the Yorkville Baptist Church since 1974. He was a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, bus ministry driver, a builder and was on numerous committees. He was a willing worker and loved the Lord. He loved and cherished his beautiful family, his church family and friends. He was truly a jack of all trades, an avid farmer, cowboy, cattleman, horseshoer, gardener, volunteer fireman, and a friend and helper to all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, David Puryear; sister, Dorothy McCollum; brother, Frank Puryear and Lewis Puryear; sisters-in-law, Pat Puryear and Gladys Puryear. Survivors included his wife, Helen Schaub Smith of 51 years; four children, Larry & Laura Smith of Morristown, TN, Annette & Chuck Weaver of Dallas, Jeanette Victor of Powder Springs and Bobby & Stephanie Smith of Yorkville; a sister, Eloise & Randall Stephens of Acworth; six brothers, Thonn Puryear of Armuchee, Don & Arlette Puryear of Wildwood, Doyle & Peggy Puryear of Austell, Tommy & Jeannie Puryear of Armuchee and Billy Puryear of Armuchee; aunt, Mary Scroggs of Yorkville; sister-in-law, Corena Puryear of Wildwood; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Brown and Pastor George Cupp officiating. Interment followed in Yorkville Memorial Gardens with sons, son-in-law and grandsons serving as pallbearers. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Lemon Eston "Smitty" Smith.
