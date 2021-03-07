Edith Catherine (Swinney) Shiflett, 97, of Brandon, Mississippi, formerly of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home. Born August 7, 1923, in Cedartown, Georgia, to Luther Thomas Swinney and Jewell Catherine (Weaver) Swinney, she was predeceased by her husband, James Albert Shiflett (1917-1979). Edith and James married in 1939, then moved to Birmingham in 1947, following his service in World War II. She remained there in their original home until 1998, when she moved to Brandon. Survivors include her four children, son Jim Shiflett (Diane [1942-2019]), of Carrollton, Texas; and daughters Cary McGowen (John) of Conyers, Georgia; Cathy Shiflett of Brandon, Mississippi; and Cindy Tapscott (Scotty), also of Brandon, Mississippi. Edith had six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two of her seven sisters, Charlotte Scales (Sam) of Marietta, Georgia, and Gail Thomas (Johnny) of Mableton, Georgia. Edith was a talented pianist, who played and sang gospel music all her life. Both her father and grandfather, Ben Weaver, served as head of the Polk County, Georgia Singing Convention during her formative years, and passed on their love of music to Edith and her siblings. She, in turn, shared that love of music with her own children. A graveside service will be held at Forest Crest Cemetery near Birmingham at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, with Ridout's Trussville Chapel officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that family and friends donate to their favorite charity in Edith's memory.
