Mr. Bobby Lee Shepherd, age 75, of Cartersville, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 6, 1945 in Rockmart, to the late Robert Glen Shepherd and the late Elsie Mae Hayes Shepherd. He played football for Rockmart High School and graduated in 1963. While in high school, Mr. Shepherd met his high school sweetheart, Miss Gayle Gazaway, whom he later married and was wed for 56 loving years. After high school, he was a police officer for the City of Rockmart and the Polk County Police Department and he retired from Lockheed. To his family, Mr. Shepherd was a role model and the glue that held the family together. He loved playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Shepherd loved his community, was of the Baptist faith, and a member of the Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Randy Shepherd, Ann Shepherd Sosebee, Sue Shepherd Perry, and Larry Shepherd. He was survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Gayle Gazaway Shepherd; children, Todd Shepherd and his wife Amber and Trent Shepherd and his wife Kendal; grandchildren, Maranda Shepherd, Aidan Shepherd, David Shepherd, Caleb Bohannon, Caleb Carter and Grace Hall; great-grandchildren, Caleb Carter, Jr., Kaylynn Carter, and Ruby Carter. Funeral services were conducted Thursday January 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Mr. Don Tanner officiating. Interment followed in Hills Creek Cemetery with Mr. Pete Hutchins officiating. The Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97 and the West Georgia Masonic Memorial Club were in charge of Masonic graveside rites. Pallbearers were: Larry Gore, Harold McDurmon, Danny Bailey, Junior Carter, Bobby Hitchcock and Greg Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Masonic Order. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Bobby Lee Shepherd.
