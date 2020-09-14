Mary Scroggs

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Chupp Scroggs, age 99 of Rockmart, GA, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Oakview Health and Rehab of Summerville. She was born August 30, 1921 in Haralson County, GA, the daughter of the late Mr. Benjamin Chupp and the late Mrs. Maggie Martin Chupp. She was a seamstress and worked at the Dallas Cotton Mill and the Aragon Mill. She retired from Malbon Manufacturing and in her later years, ran chicken houses. She was a member of Yorkville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Robert Scroggs; her children, Mr. Douglas Coalson and Linda Elizabeth Coalson; four brothers, Mr. Jewell Chupp, Mr. Roy Chupp, Mr. Martin Chupp, and Mr. Colie Chupp; four sisters, Mrs. Vastie Lewis, Mrs. Marie Weaver, Mrs. Lucille Blackmon, and Mrs. Willie Mae Waldrop; and three nephews, Mr. Eston Smith, Mr. Roger Waldrop, and Mr. Gary Blackmon. Survivors include four grandchildren, Karen & Ricky Holten, Terry & Denise Coalson, Donna & Shannon Privett, and Lisa Wishart; ten great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; and niece, Helen Smith. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Brown officiating. Interment services followed in Yorkville Baptist Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Chupp Scroggs.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Scroggs, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Freeman Harris Funeral Home Chapel
212 East Elm St.
Rockmart, GA 30153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 16
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
2:00PM
Freeman Harris Funeral Home Chapel
212 East Elm St.
Rockmart, GA 30153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Sep 16
Interment
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
12:00AM
Yorkville Baptist Cemetery
6273 Hwy 101 N
Rockmart, GA 30153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Recommended for you