Mr. Harold C. Sanders, age 82, of Rockmart, GA passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born on March 25, 1938 in Cedartown, GA a son of the late Earl Sanders and the late Ada Peugh Sanders. Mr. Sanders had lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart where he was a member of the Morning View Baptist Church and the Davitte Masonic Lodge # 513 F. & A.M.. He was a retired employee of the Georgia Power Company where he worked as a mechanic. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters: Buford, Paul, Adam, Cleo, Earl Jr. and Dewell Sanders; sisters, Faye Landers, Mary West, Gladys Sanders, Earline Sanders, Helen East, Ellen Johnson and Carolyn Wilson and his daughter, Carla Lanier. Survivors include his wife, Louise Wigley Sanders, Rockmart to whom he was married on August 12, 1955; daughter, Beverly Compton, Rockmart; son, Timothy C. Sanders (Gloria), Adairsville; daughter, Ashley Sanders, Rockmart; seven grandchildren: Tammy Prater, Paula Chastain, Jason Brand, David Lanier, Brad Lanier, Katie Lanier and Megan Sanders; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Morning View Baptist Church with Rev. Stevie Waddell and Rev. Jeff Hulsey officiating. Interment followed in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Graveside Rites. Mr. Sanders laid in state at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Pallbearers included: Dillon Prater, Timothy Sanders, Darrell Strickland, Dennis Thomas, Buddy Huddleston and Jason Brand. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Harold C. Sanders.
