Mr. Michael Dewayne Rowell, 76, of Rockmart, passed away Monday November 23, 2020. Mr. Rowell was born February 7, 1944, in Cedartown, to the late James E. and Wilma Grogan Rowell. Mr. Rowell attended Rockmart High School and was a retired truck driver. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97 F. and A. M., and the American Legion. Mr. Rowell is survived by his sister, Jimmie Rowell Jones of Cedartown; nephew, Robert Bradley Jones and his wife Michele, and one grand-nephew, Marshall Robert Jones, all of Avondale Estates. An aunt, Mrs. Edna Rowell Shores of Lawrenceville, and many cousins also survive. Due to Covid-19 conditions, indoor services will not be held; a graveside inurnment service for Mr. Michael D. Rowell will be conducted at Polk Memory Gardens Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM for immediate family and friends. The family requests that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing. The family has requested that flowers please be omitted and any memorial contributions made to American Legion Charities, https://www.legion.org/donate. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Michael Dewayne Rowell.
Service information
Dec 5
Memorial Graveside and Interment Service
Saturday, December 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Polk Memory Gardens
2245 Rockmart Hwy.
Cedartown, GA 30125
2245 Rockmart Hwy.
Cedartown, GA 30125
