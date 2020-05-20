Linda Louise Roork, age 69 of Cedartown, passed away May 21, 2020. She was born May 22, 1950 in Rome, Georgia, daughter to the late Amistead Burand Wilson and Ruth Baxter Wilson. She worked for Honey Baked Ham for 15 years where she held the supervisor position. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Davis and Mary Simmons. She is survived by her children, Laurie Sanders (Jerry Conner) of Villa Rica, Jennifer Rudisel of Carrollton, Rebecca Sanders (Matt Willingham) of Carrollton, and John Sanders of Mississippi; brother, Billy Wilson of Cave Springs, GA; ten grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. In keeping with the family's wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no service at this time. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
To send flowers to the family of Linda Roork, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 23
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.