Mr. Noble P. Robinson, Jr., age 92, of Rockmart, GA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Robinson was born on July 14, 1928 in Rockmart, GA and lived all of his life on Nichols Hill in Rockmart. He graduated from Rockmart High School and retired from General Motors. Noble was a humble person who loved God and family and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where he loved to sing in the choir. He served in the United States Army and was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble P. Robinson, Sr. and Effie Wix Robinson, and by his wife, Mildred LeGrande Robinson, to whom he married over 63 years. Mr. Robinson is survived by his daughter, Rita Cummings (David); son, Anthony Robinson (Shani); five grandchildren: April Lanier (Brad), Kerri King (Chad), Madison Moss, Abby Robinson, and Corporal Landon Williams (Jordan); four great-grandchildren: Dawson Scoggins, Ansley Lanier, Briley King and Avery King; and one great-great-grandchild, BettyJo Marie Williams "JoJo". Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Johnson and Rev. Tony Weaver officiating. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery will full military rites by Brown-Wright Post 12. Pallbearers included: Johnny Hardin, Brad Lanier, Chad King, Madison Moss, Rex Robinson, Allen Robinson, Dawson Scoggins. Honorary pallbearers included: Phil Spann, Jason Spann, Charles Hunt, Corporal Landon Williams and Papa's sitters. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
