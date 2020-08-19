Dorothy N. Ray, age 87 of Cedar Bluff, passed away Tuesday, August 18th at her residence. Funeral services will be 1:PM Friday, August 21st at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Will Ethridge officiating; burial will follow at 3:PM (CST) at Polk Memorial Gardens in Cedartown, GA. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:PM Thursday, at the funeral home. Pallbearers include Tim Holt, Reid Holden, Liam Holden, Jonathan Kilgo, Jamie Kilgo, Robert Boatner. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cedar Bluff First Methodist Ladies Supper Night Out. Survivors include her children, Myra Ray (Jerry) Holt, Paul "Kenny" Ray, Kathy Ray (Ronnie) Kilgo; grandchildren, Reid (Shona) Holden, Rebecca Jones, Jamie (Jennifer) Kilgo, Jonathan (Kara) Kilgo; great grandchildren, Liam, Maci, Kendall, Ava, Finleigh, Kaleb, JP, Kamden, Landon. Mrs. Ray was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Elbert and Alma Odom Parker, she was an avid reader, a crossworder, cook and baker; she worked as a bookkeeper at Belk's, Rome Plow, Seaco-Duracell's Battery, The Fun Co. After retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for both son-in-laws. She regularly donated to St Judes, she was a member of Cedar Bluff First United Methodist Church. Earlier in life, as a long time member of Kresge United Methodist Church in Cedartown, she taught Sunday school, VBS, and was an active member of PTA. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice staff Cauleen, Bree, and Angela; also Healing Hearts Home Care Lynn and Stacy. The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Cedar Bluff First Methodist Church. Perry Funeral Home Directing. www.perryfuneral.net
