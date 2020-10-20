Mr. Glenn Lee Rariden, age 92, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1928 in Havana, Illinois. He was the son of the late Edward and Ethel Shirtcliff Rariden. Mr. Rariden is survived by his wife of 71 years, Twila Jean Stakelbeck Rariden; daughters, Christine Evans, Becky Kennon (Michael), and Sue Wimtemute; sons, James Rariden (Meredith) and Joel Rariden (Pat); 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members; and his brothers in Christ from New Hope Fellowship Church. Mr. Rariden is preceded in death by his parents; and several sisters and brothers. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Rariden's body was cremated. A memorial service for Mr. Glenn Lee Rariden will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Glenn Lee Rariden.
