Mr. Lewis R. (Lou) Racine, age 68, of Rockmart, GA passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence following several months of illness. Mr. Racine was born in Buffalo, NY on September 20, 1952, a son of the late Fred Racine and Deloris Racine. Lou spent his childhood years in New York until he joined the service. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines where he served during the Vietnam War. Rockmart had been home to Lou since 1976. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Duke and Fred Racine. Survivors include his wife of forty seven years, Becky Lanier Racine of Rockmart, to whom he was married on November 3, 1973; his son, Doug Racine and his wife, Jennifer, Cedartown; three grandchildren: Drew Vann, Austin Vann, and Gabby Racine; great-granddaughter, Carter Vann; three sisters: Dorothy Wilson, Dee Minotti, and Michelle; two brothers: Jeff and Buck Racine; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside funeral and interment services were held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Mark Purser officiating. Brown-Wright Post #12 American Legion Honor Guard will provide military graveside rites. Pallbearers included: Drew Vann, Richard Smith, Ryan Smith, Charles Dabbs, Scott Williams, and Steve Roberts. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
