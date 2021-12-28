Mrs. Marie Waters Quick, age 97, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Marie was born on August 26, 1924 to her parents, Charlie Waters and Van Dora Maxwell Waters. Marie lived in Rockmart and Taylorsville all her life and was a graduate of Taylorsville School. Mrs. Quick enjoyed gardening and putting puzzles together. She was a member of Piedmont Avenue Baptist Church. Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Waters and Van Dora Maxwell Waters, her husband, James "Jack" Quick, son, Gary Quick and daughter, Jennell Quick, brothers: Cecil Waters, Charles Waters Jr., Elmer Waters and her sister, Ruth Waters Lanier. Mrs. Quick is survived by her daughter, Judy Quick Garrison and her husband, Gary "Gus" Garrison, son, Ricky Quick and Shirley Franklin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services for Mrs. Quick were held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM in The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Wright officiating. Interment followed the service at Taylorsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were the following gentlemen: Bo Garrison, Tracy Garrison, Kane Meeks, Jackson Madden, Kolby Quick and Mason McDowell. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Brant Quick. Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Marie Waters Quick.
