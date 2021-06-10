Mr. Bobby Howard Puckett age 85 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away Sunday June 6, 2021. Mr. Puckett was born March 19, 1936 in Polk County to the late Dee and Nellie Carroll Puckett, and was also preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Cade Cobb Puckett. Bobby was retired form General Motors Lakewood Plant after many years of service. Bobby enjoyed life, gardening and worked on small engines but most of all he loved his family and his many friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to the ER and ICU nurses especially Stephen, Emily and Dalena that took good care for him. Left to Cherish his memory are children Rhonda (Anthony) Copeland, Dwayne Puckett, Greg Puckett and Renee' (Mark) Denton, Grandchildren Sharon (Adam) Traywick, Jonathan (Kali) Copeland, Allison (Clifton) Reed, Ellye Puckett and Reese Denton, Six Great Grandchildren also surviving. Graveside services for Bobby Howard Puckett will be conducted Tuesday June 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Northview Cemetery with Brother Anthony Copeland officiating, the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Lester Litesey Funeral Home. Condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website at www.liteseyfh.com and sign the online guestbook. The Lester Litesey Funeral Home has charge of the services for Bobby Howard Puckett
