Mrs. Sheila Ann Morgan Porter, 63, of Aragon, GA, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 14, 1956 in Rome, GA, the daughter of the late Warner Harper Morgan and the late Nellie Jo Carpenter Morgan. She retired from Engineered Fabrics and in her retirement, she was a supervisor at Dollar Tree. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Floyd Deems; and her former husband, Floyd Willis Deems. Survivors included her daughter, Amanda Deems of Aragon; former husband, Roy Porter of Aragon; brother, Randy Morgan of Aragon; two grandchildren, Zander Deems and Zoey Deems; and one nephew, Chris Morgan. Funeral services were conducted, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Mooneyham officiating. Interment followed in the Live Oak Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers; Chris Morgan, Zander Deems, Walter Sosebee, Chuck Hicks, Corey Baxter, Logan Deems and Andy Deems. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Sheila Ann Morgan Porter.
