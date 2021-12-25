Mr. William Lawrence "Larry" Pittman, age 81 of Aragon, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. Mr. Pittman was born April 29, 1940 in Aragon to the late Thomas Edward Pittman and the late Gladys Clinton Pittman. He was a beloved educator in Polk County, working 30 years in many capacities, including principal of Rockmart High School. He enjoyed being involved in his community, serving as the Mayor of Aragon for 12 years and Chairman of the Polk County Commissioners for 4 years. After his retirement, Mr. Pittman was a Sunday School teacher at Aragon Methodist Church, where he was an active member for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and gardening. His biggest love was his family. Mr. Pittman was loved and respected by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He touched countless lives in his many years as an educator and mentor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald "Dude" Pittman, John Pittman, and Amy Brown. Mr. Pittman is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sadie Akins Pittman; and sisters, Kathy Aiken, Penney Long, Jane (Bob) Platt, and Trish (Randy) Motes. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services were conducted Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Aragon Cemetery with the Polk Memorial Association Masonic Lodge providing Masonic burial rites. The family received friends Monday, December 27, 2021 in the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until 1:45 P.M. Serving as pallbearers were members of the Polk Memorial Association Masonic Lodge. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements of Mr. William Lawrence "Larry" Pittman.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Monday, December 27, 2021
12:00PM-1:45PM
Freeman Harris Funeral Home Chapel
212 East Elm St.
Rockmart, GA 30153
Dec 27
Graveside Service
Monday, December 27, 2021
2:00PM
Aragon Cemetery
Hwy 101
Aragon, GA 30104
