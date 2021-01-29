Rev. Edgar W. Pasley, 78, of Adairsville, Georgia died peacefully Saturday, January 30th at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Pasley was born August 2, 1942 in Bartow County, Georgia, son of the late Jesse and Daphene Adcock Pasley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious wife, Maybelle Brown Pasley on June 23, 2016, son-in-law, Timmy Griffin; granddaughter, Candice Pasley; and sister, Wanda Jean Hale and brother, Jerry Pasley. Rev. Pasley with his wife by his side pastored for 50 years at various churches including Towe's Chapel Church of God, Fairview Church of God, Chatsworth Church of God, Beech Creek Church of God, and Rockmart Church of God. Also, he was assistant pastor of Adairsville Church of God. He leaves behind his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Cheryl Pasley, and Todd and Colleen Pasley; his daughters and sons-in-law; Naketa Griffin, Susan and Johnny Roberson; Mellisa and David Hollifield; grandchildren, Jeremy Griffin, Jill Griffin Brown, Tara Ewell, Robbie Turner, Matt Roberson, Cole Pasley, Lynnsey Hollifield, Madison Hollifield and Greyson Hollifield; several great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Manuel Gilbert along with other relatives. Service to celebrate the life or Rev. Edgar W. Pasley will be conducted Monday, February 1st at 2:00 PM from Adairsville Church of God with Rev. Johnny Parker, Rev. Terry Addis, Rev. Cole Pasley and Rev. Mike Pasley officiating. Entombment will follow at East View Cemetery in Adairsville, Georgia. Pallbearers serving will include Jeremy Pasley, Cole Pasley, Greyson Hollifield, Matt Roberson, Dallas Sanford, Dallas Sanford, and Brent Holden. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie Nichols, James Keith, Ernest Blaylock, Larry Woodring and Ed Williams. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 31st between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed, and the guest book signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed on the funeral home website following the service. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Rev. Edgar W. Pasley of Adairsville.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Sunday, January 31, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
