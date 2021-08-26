Mrs. Mildred Lorraine Hollingshead Oxenreider, age 82, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born on August 19, 1939 in Chariton, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Everette and Jennie Coons Hollingshead. Mrs. Oxenreider is survived by her daughters, Kelly Cramer, Darcy Morris, and Ava Smith; sons, Samuel Oxenreider, George Oxenreider, Michael Oxenreider, Joseph Oxenreider, and Mark Oxenreider; 17 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren. Mrs. Oxenreider is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel A. Oxenreider; daughter, Laura Oxenreider; sister, Leola Kelsey; and brothers, Charles Hollingshead and Leland Hollingshead. A visitation service for Mrs. Mildred Lorraine Hollingshead Oxenreider will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from one o'clock in the afternoon until three o'clock in the afternoon at the Gammage Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Cochran Cemetery in Lacona, Iowa with Rev. Noland Kelsey officiating. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Mildred Lorraine Hollingshead Oxenreider.
