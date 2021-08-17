Sheri Lou Beardsley Owens, 52, wife of Brian Owens, died on Monday, August 16, 2021. Born in Shell Lake, WI, she was a daughter of Craig and Betty Lou Beardsley. Sheri was involved in the Greenville County Volunteer School Initiative, was a Student Connect Teacher at First Baptist Simpsonville, and a Volunteer with Angel Tree. She enjoyed walking, hiking, camping, feeding hummingbirds, and gardening. In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her four children, Larry Gideon Owens, Titus Louis Owens, Lydia Christina Lou Owens, and Levi Brian Owens; sister, Julia Ann Kistler and husband, Gordon; brother, Brian Leon Beardsley and wife, Arlene; Brian's parents, Larry Jackson and Sandra Kay Owens; brother-in-law, Derrick Cecil Owens and wife, Cindy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Isaiah Douglas Larry Owens. Services were held Friday, August 20, 2021 at First Baptist Simpsonville followed by burial in Cannon Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Simpsonville All In Initiative, 3 Hedge St, Simpsonville, SC 29681. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
