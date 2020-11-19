Mr. Reginald Eugene (Reggie) Owen, age 85, of Rockmart, GA passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Reggie was born in Griffin, GA on August 19, 1935, a son of the late Jack Owen and the late Doris Perdue Owen. He had lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart where he was a graduate of Rockmart High School. Mr. Owen loved to camp, and was involved in youth sports throughout his life. He was active in Little League Baseball, Youth Football, was a former member of the Rockmart Touchdown Club, and was the driver for the Rockmart High School Wrestling Team. Sports and sporting events were a big part of his life and after coaching he stayed involved with umpiring and playing softball. Reggie was a fifty year member of the Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97 F & AM, was a Veteran of the United States National Guard, and he attended the Rockmart First United Methodist Church. He retired from the United States Post Office after forty years of service. Survivors include his wife, Mary Brumbelow Owen, Rockmart to whom he married on March 11, 1960; son, Barry Owen and his wife, Neeve, Rockmart; two granddaughters: Mary Ella Owen, and Dori Owen, both of Rockmart; brother, Kenneth Fuller, Rockmart; special niece, Stephanie Waters Cook; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Brother Kenny Fuller officiating. His son, Barry Owen delivered the eulogy. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery with Masonic Graveside Rites. Pallbearers included: Freddie Garner, Junior Carter, Roddy Austin, Billy Wills, Keith Fuller, Larry Waters, Bryan Owen and Dillard Cook. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Floyd County begins recount process for all races after audit uncovered 2,500-plus missing votes
- Rome teen wanted by Alabama authorities
- Christmas movie filmed in Walker County release on Nov. 17
- Report: Rome woman arrested at motel with crystal meth
- Floyd County chief elections clerk terminated, elections board cites two reprimands within six months
- 2 arrested after Mt. Alto home search
- 2 facing felony drug charges
- Gov. Kemp reimposes COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday November 15, 8 a.m.
- Woman charged with writing fake prescriptions