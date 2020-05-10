Mr. Roy Zack Nichols, Sr. age 80, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1940. He was the son of the late Howell C. and Farris Mears Nichols. Mr. Nichols is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann Dingler Nichols; son, Roy Zack Nichols, Jr.; sister, Sandra Nichols Garner; grandchildren, Matt Nichols, Savannah Nichols, and Jaxson Nichols; and nephew, John Proctor. Mr. Nichols is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Derek Nichols. In accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines a private graveside service will be held for Mr. Nichols immediate family. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Edward Proctor, Trey Proctor, Mark Collier, Golden Sanders, Johnny Cothran, and Charles Worthington. Honorary Pallbearer will be Charles Wills. The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to either Pine Bower Baptist Church, 100 Pine Bower Road, Cedartown, GA 30125 or Heyman Hospice at Floyd, 402 E. Second Avenue #105, Rome, GA 30161. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Roy Zack Nichols, Sr.
