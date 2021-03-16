Mr. James Daniel "JD" Nichols, age 93 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was born on October 1, 1927 in Polk County. He was the son of the late James Harrison and Ola Jane Conaway Nichols. Mr. Nichols was an absolute gentlemen and a truly great American. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Nichols was a United States Veteran. He was retired from the US Air Force with 21 and half years of service having attained the rank of chief master sergeant. He retired once again after 35 years in the banking industry. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Solid Rock Sunday School class. Mr. Nichols is survived by his wife, Martha Burnham Nichols; children, Nancy Newsome (Jimmy), Jim Nichols (Chris), and Carol Nichols (Stan DeHoff); five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Mr. Nichols is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carolyn Patricia Yongue; sisters, Lois Nichols Baldwin and Inez Nichols Moore; and brothers, Herman Franklin Nichols and Jonnie Richard Nichols. The funeral arrangements for Mr. James Daniel "JD" Nichols will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at three o'clock in the afternoon at First Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Moses, Rev. Wayne Benefield, and Rev. Jamie Newsome officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery with Full Military Rites conducted by the Rockmart American Legion and Full Masonic Rites conducted by the Caledonia Lodge 121. The family of Mr. Nichols will receive family and friends on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from one o'clock in the afternoon until three o'clock in the afternoon at First Baptist Church. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Ted Burnley, Fred Smith, Bobby Brooks, Billy Lundy, Danny Bell, Barry Carr, Dennis Phillips and Lloyd Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren, Casey Newsome, Joanna Newsome, Eli Moats, Xen Reese, Brynna Moats, and Kaia Reese. The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 101 N. College Street, Cedartown, GA 30125. In accordance with the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the CDC, social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as the use of masks required for all services provided for Mr. Nichols. First Baptist Church will also have the service live on their website. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. James Daniel "JD" Nichols.
