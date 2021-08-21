Almira Eugenia (Gene) Murphy, age 84, died peacefully in her home on August 14, 2021. She was born September 27, 1936, in Cedartown, GA. She graduated from Cedartown High School in 1954 and North Georgia College in 1958. After living in many locations as an "Army Wife," Gene's family settled in Cedartown in 1975. She was the Director of Polk Adult Learning Center for 18 years, retiring in 1995. For two years, she was employed by Steck-Vaughn Publishing Company as a sales representative. Gene was a Cedartown Junior Service League member and enjoyed working with the Cedartown Little Theatre Group. She was actively involved in GRITS, suggesting the name "Silver Comet" for our local trail. Gene was a devoted member of St. James' Episcopal Church. She was the first woman to become the Senior Warden in the 1980s. Gene is preceded in death by her father, William Wheeler Gibbons, her mother, Almira Bassett Gibbons Edge, her brother, Dr. William Stephen Gibbons, and her daughter-in-law, Michele Smith Hammond. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years (LTC.) Floyd Murphy; daughter, Laura Hammond Erickson and her husband Jerry; son, William "Bill" Hammond; grandchildren: William Ryan Hammond, Anna Hammond Pierce, Victoria Jade Hammond, Winston Wood; several great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine "Kitty" Gibbons Jones, and her husband, Bruce; sister-in-law, Peggy Greer Gibbons. A memorial service was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the memorial fund at St. James Episcopal Church.
