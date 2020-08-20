Betty Moore Mullen departed this life on August 20, 2020, having completed a full century of living in her own spirited, generous, full-hearted style. A resident of Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC, Mrs. Mullen spent most of her adult life in Cedartown, GA, and enjoyed time in Vero Beach, FL, and Highlands, NC. Born in McComb, MS, on June 8, 1920, to Thomas Lane and Rosa Estelle McGehee Moore, "Betty Beall" was the youngest of eight. She adored her parents, five brothers, and two sisters, and grew up rooted in a strong sense of loyalty and devotion to her family, values she would embody throughout her hundred years of life. Mrs. Mullen graduated from the University of Mississippi and spent many of her early adult years teaching history in the towns where she lived. While in college, she also met the love of her life, Charles "Carroll" Mullen. She would later laugh that she noticed Mullen because of his dark-haired good looks and the way he made everyone around him smile, but she only decided to stop accepting invitations from other suitors when she met his family, whom she admired almost as much as she did him. Betty and Carroll were married during WWII on April 17, 1943, at the First Presbyterian Church in Enid, Oklahoma, where he was stationed at a training base. After the war, she taught high school to support them while he finished college, and then the couple made their home in Georgia. With a sharp mind, a quick step, and a seemingly unending supply of patience, she was by his side as he led and grew Rome Plow Company. Together they weathered early losses to build a family together and raise their daughter, Marilyn, with the same strong will and giving spirit that defined them. Though both resolute, opinionated individuals, they were devoted to each other and developed a sincere partnership grounded in hard work, faith, and a mutual appreciation for a well-told story. They were married for fifty-four years until his death in 1997. Throughout her life, Betty was an enthusiastic traveler who loved exploring history and cultures both in the States and around the world. Her favorite sights included the old cities of Europe, Iguazu Falls in Argentina, and the Great Pyramids of Giza. Ever young at heart, she even ventured in her 80's to visit China with her granddaughter, completing a long held wish to see the Terra Cotta warriors of Xian and to walk along the Great Wall. She was perhaps most content, however, at the end of each of these journeys, back at home sharing a cup of afternoon coffee, a bit of dark chocolate, and good conversation with friends. It is perhaps in this role as a friend that she will best be remembered. Quick to laugh, deeply present, and full of warmth, Betty had a gift for making people feel welcome, and she was renowned for her inimitable hospitality. When her husband would phone to say that he was bringing a colleague home for lunch or had spontaneously invited friends to come visit, she would invariably reply, "Well, tell them to come on!" Her home was never too full or her table too crowded to welcome another to join. She was also unfailingly generous, always seeing the needs around her and finding ways to meet them, whether suggesting the construction of a new portico at church to keep elderly parishioners out of the rain, sending new clothes to an adored niece whose parent had fallen ill, or sitting by the bedsides of terminally ill friends in their final days. While she had a gift for supporting her loved ones through their hardest moments, Betty also embraced fun. Her laughter lit up a room. She loved books and theater, mysteries and musicals. She delighted in the rare times that she wasn't able to identify the culprit before Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote and marveled each year at the synchronization of the Rockettes in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Moreover, she was a fierce competitor at the bridge table and readily dropped her chores for a game of Yahtzee or gin rummy with a grandchild. She also had an unfailing sense of style, and she never left the house without her lipstick or her purse - and usually a brightly colored jacket. Betty retained her warmth and grace, her magnanimous spirit, her infectious laugh, and her joie de vivre to the end. She was preceded in death by her husband; by three of their precious children, Charles Carroll Mullen, Jr, Thomas Moore Mullen, and an unnamed stillborn baby girl; by her brothers, Norwood, Elton ("Buck"), McGehee, John K, and Thomas Moore; by her sisters, Elaine Moore Quillman and Pansy Moore Griffin; and by many dear friends. Mrs. Mullen is survived by her beloved daughter, Marilyn Mullen Dougherty and her husband, Michael A. Dougherty; by her granddaughter, Carroll Thompson Vuncannon and her husband, Zac Vuncannon; by three great-granddaughters, Louella Elizabeth, Hazel Nora, and Millie Rose; and by many dear nieces and nephews, especially her namesake Mrs. Betty Rosbottom of Amherst, MA, of whom she was especially fond and proud. She also leaves behind her cherished step-grandchildren and their families: Michael, Abbie, Gray, and Riley Dougherty; Erin Dougherty and Chris Skibinski and their family; Amy, Matt, Renny, and Patrick Ingalls; and Suzy, Brian, Christian, and Molly Sleman. She will be lovingly remembered by the family and her treasured friends. Mrs. Mullen's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Cedar Ridge nurses, especially Susan Guion, for their loving and attentive care of Betty at the end of her life. The family will honor her memory with a celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan's Fund at Plantation Estates, 733 Plantation Estates Dr, Matthews, NC 28277; to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service is serving the family, www.throbertson.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County Schools shift to remote learning after spread of COVID-19
- FCS reports COVID-19 contacts at Coosa Middle School, 73 more in quarantine
- FCS to return to classrooms Monday at all but three schools through Aug. 31
- Local school systems report COVID-19 quarantines as they enter 2nd week of classes
- Rome man charged with kidnapping, rape and child molestation
- Wilson resigns as Floyd County School superintendent, White named as interim
- Gordon Central High closing for two weeks after 5 cases, quarantine rules result in teacher shortage
- Floyd County Schools shift to remote learning for two weeks after spread of COVID-19
- Gordon County Schools COVID-19 Report: 1 new case reported during first days, 2 prior
- Calhoun City Schools COVID-19 report: 13 cases prior to first day, none over first three days