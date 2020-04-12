John Lamar "Johnny" Meadows of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at a local health care facility. Johnny was born in Rockmart, Georgia on February 13, 1949, son of the late John Charles Meadows and Helen Inell Couey Meadows. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, David Meadows and Tommy Meadows. Johnny is survived by his wife, Shirley Meadows; sons, Russell and Sharon Ruthven and Thomas "Ralph" and Susan Ruthven; grandchildren Colby and Karah Ruthven, Ashley Murray, Joseph and Ashley Hunt and Ethan Hunt; one great granddaughter and two great grandsons; and sister Jane and Lee Mitchell.
