Barbara Jane Kimball McClure passed away peacefully at her home on April 21, 2020 at the age of 87 with her children by her side. Barbara was born on May 15, 1932 in Snead, Alabama. She was the second child of Vera Edna Browning and Willie Luther "Billy" Kimball. She had 10 brothers and sisters. She married James Marvin McClure on March 3, 1948 and had three children, Donald E. (Christine), Annita Lynn (Gary E. Milkwick), William Thomas (Roslyn). She had nine grandchildren, Zach (Maxine) McClure, Kristi (Golden) Ingle, Gary J. (Sheila) Milkwick, Brad (Jessica) Milkwick, Kari (Jaren) Larsen, Tim Milkwick, Trey McClure, Harrison McClure, and Richie McClure. She also had fifteen great-grandchildren. Barbara was a career educator. She loved teaching as well as learning. She was the first in her family to receive a college degree. She went on to pursue the M.Ed. in Guidance and Counseling & Administration as well as the Ed. S. in Guidance and Counseling & Administration. She taught in Buchanan High School, Cedartown High School, and was a Guidance Counselor at Purks Junior High School. She went on to serve as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Polk School District for many years. To complete her career, she served as the first female Regional Services Director for the Georgia State Department of Education, working with Superintendents of school systems throughout Georgia. Barbara was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cedartown, Georgia, serving in many leadership positions over her lifetime. However, the activity that she loved the most was teaching children both from the scriptures and through music. She was also active in community and political affairs in Polk County. Serving and helping others was an integral part of her life. She loved people and always had a smile and a hug for anyone she knew. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and by her beloved husband of 61 years, Marvin. Barbara's surviving siblings are Joan DuPont, Jean Berry, Max (Debi) Kimball. Also surviving her are sisters-in-law Yvonne Kimball (Buddy), and Gail Kimball (Quenton) and brother-in-law Bill Rawson (Billie Jo). Siblings preceding her in death are Larry (Margaret) Kimball, Billie Jo Rawson, Buddy Kimball, Darrell Kimball, Quenton Kimball, Melissa Kimball, Theresa Kimball, and brother-in-law Roland Berry (Jean). Barbara influenced for good all those who came into contact with her. Her positive attitude, sunny smile, and loving nature will be greatly missed. Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Service information
May 2
Graveside
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Perryman Cemetery
Mormon Church Road
Buchanan, GA 30113
Mormon Church Road
Buchanan, GA 30113
