Mrs. Mary Jane Hutchings Mason, 88 of Rockmart, passed away, Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born March 16, 1932 in Rockmart, daughter of the late Forrest Gordon Hutchings, Sr. and the late Mary Averett Hutchings. She graduated from Rockmart High School and attended the University of Georgia where she studied music and was a member and past President of the Phi Mu Sorority. Mary was a loving wife, mother and friend. She joined the First United Methodist Church of Rockmart, December 7, 1941, where she devoted her life to the Lord, her family and friends. For over 40 years, she was organist and faithful choir member of First United Methodist Church of Rockmart. She taught piano lessons in the public schools for many years and later in the private sector. Just two weeks before her passing, Mary was invited back to take her seat one last time at the organ, where she played for Sunday Morning Worship. Mary was also an active member of the Rockmart Community Chorus where she made many new friends and was able to continue her love of music. She was an avid fan of any sports or activities of her children and grandchildren and loved her Kentucky Wildcats, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Atlanta Braves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Mason on April 22, 2008; and her brother, Forrest Gordon "Pete" Hutchings, Jr. Survivors included her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Steve Catanzano of Rome; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Mary Mason of Rockmart and Mitchell and Vickie Mason of Kennesaw; grandchildren, Katie Higgins, Sabrina and Victor Garcia-Gomez, Megan Mason, Zack Mason, Audrey and Jonathan Kolowich, Max Mason, Anna and Marcus Holloway, Matthew Catanzano, Ethan Davenport and Ty Davenport; great-grandchildren Jose, Eliana and Ty; nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were conducted, Sunday, March 22, 2020 from Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Hall officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Mason held for family and friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Rockmart, GA 30153. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
