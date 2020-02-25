Sandra Jean (Sandy) Machan was born September 11, 1944, at Walter Reed Hospital to Richard and Marjorie Machan. She died February 19, 2020. Sandra graduated from Cedartown High School in 1963 and received her B.A. from West Georgia College in 1968. She began her career at the Cedartown branch of the Sara Hightower Regional Library in 1969 and retired in 2000. She was a lifelong member of the St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Upon her retirement and until 2018, she volunteered in the Cherokee Elementary School Library. Sandra received the annual award of The Book of Good Deeds in 2016 for her exceptional community service. Sandra is survived by her sisters, Carol McMurray and her husband, CR of Blountville, TN; Kathy Hampton and her husband, Bill of Peachtree City, GA; brother, Richard Machan and his wife, JoAnna of Peachtree Corners, GA; 3 nieces; 3 nephews; 5 great nieces and 6 great nephews. Graveside services were held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Polk Memory Gardens, Cedartown, GA with Deacon Bill Hampton officiating. Donations can be made in Sandra's memory to Cherokee Elementary School Library at 191 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown, GA 30125. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory in Fairburn. 770-964-4800
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: More schools, businesses announce closings Friday as black ice a potential danger
- Watchdog group calls for investigation into fatal hit-and-run in Cedartown
- Alabama Highway widening project in Ringgold to take 10 months longer, cost $1.5 million more to complete
- Rome man charged with child molestation at Lake Arrowhead
- Mannington Mills to expand, create 268 jobs in Gordon County
- Developing downtown: John Henry's steakhouse and more renovations to the 200 block
- Corps releasing from Allatoona, Carters keeps rivers high with more rain on the way
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Lindale woman
- Kevin Strickland named principal at Model High School; school board debates growing lunch debt
- Robinson changing plans for West Third Street development