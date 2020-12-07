Mr. Albert Thomas Lowe, age 84, of Cedartown Georgia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born in West Palm Beach, Fl., to John & Iola Summerville Lowe, and a graduate of Temple University. It was satisfying to him as a political appointee, that he maintained his position as Asst. Commissioner for Unemployment Insurance for the State of Georgia through four administrations. He was known for high expectations from his staff and ran a tight ship, but was always considered fair in his dealings. Initially, he was the youngest person in the country to ever have this position. Tom was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Cedartown and a member of the Solid Rock Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Polk County Historical Society where he had served as president. He was also the long time Secretary of the Cedartown Rod and Gun Club. He served in several capacities as a member of local government committees, and for several years was actively involved in the Polk County Silver Comet Trail initiative. His lifelong passion for bass fishing, horticulture culture and reading brought him much pleasure. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack, and his wife Yvonne Redding Lowe. Graveside services for Albert Thomas Lowe will be conducted Wednesday November 25, 2002 at 10:00 a.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 101 N. College St. Cedartown Georgia 30125, or to the Polk County Historical Society, P.O. Box 203 Cedartown Georgia 30125. Condolences can be made to the family by visiting our website a www.liteseyfh.com and sign the online guest book. The Lester Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the service for Albert Thomas Lowe.
