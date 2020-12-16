Mrs. Bettie Fay Lewis, age 76, of Aragon, GA passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Rockmart, GA on September 3, 1944 a daughter of the late Joseph Parker Leatherwood and the late Doris White Leatherwood. Mrs. Lewis had lived the greater part of her life in the Rockmart and Aragon area. She was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and was a retired employee of the State of Georgia where she worked for the Department of Family & Children Services. Mrs. Lewis served on the Polk County School Board for twenty four years and had also worked as a real estate agent and broker in Polk County. She was a member of the True North Church of Calhoun. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Leatherwood. Survivors include her husband, Freddie Lewis of Aragon to whom she was married on May 11, 1961; daughter, Cathy Lewis Wisner and her husband James, Aragon; son, Jeff Lewis, Rockmart; six grandchildren: Ivey, Graham, Bekah Grace, Ryan, Parker and Vance; sisters: Glenda Bollen and husband Douglas, Aragon and Janice Deems and husband Mack, Aragon; sister in law, Judy McBride Leatherwood, Jefferson and aunt, Mary Ann Free, Rome. Graveside memorial services were held Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in Rockmart Memorial Gardens. Her granddaughter, Ivey Wisener Stang delivered a eulogy and her son in law, Rev. James Wisener officiated. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
