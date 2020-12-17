Mr. Willie Dee Lester, age 90 of Rockmart, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born May 11, 1930 in Rockmart, GA to the late Mr. Loy Lester and the late Mary Lou Statham Lester. He retired as a sub-contractor in construction and was a Navy Veteran. He was very hardworking and family was very important to him. His favorite pastime was listening to his gospel CDs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Lola Beatrice Owen Lester; a daughter, Sheila Lester Hajj; and siblings, Curtis, David, Daniel, and Catherine. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Debbie Lester and Willie Jr. and Reba Lester; and a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Win Day. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who adored him. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be conducted Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The services will be livestreamed and will be available on the Freeman Harris Funeral Home Facebook page. Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Willie Dee Lester.
