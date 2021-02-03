Jeffrey Lane

Mr. Jeffrey Todd Lane, age 58 of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Lane was born August 11, 1962 in Rome, son of Mary Beth Weaver Lane and the late Jerry Edward Lane. He was a 1980 graduate of Rockmart High School and attended Jacksonville State University. Jeff attended the First Baptist Church of Rockmart and for the past 35 years had been employed by the Culver Insurance Agency. He was an avid golfer, bass fisherman and trophy deer hunter. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry E. Lane; mother-in-law, Sandra Rhinehart Ballard; and grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Frank Weaver and Mr. & Mrs. Adron Lane. He was survived by his wife of 32 loving years, Kim Almand Lane of Rockmart; and his mother, Mary Beth Lane of Rockmart. Private graveside and interment services were held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jason Odom officiating. Eulogies were given by Mrs. Kim Lane and Mr. Bob Culver. Serving as pallbearers were: Lucas Culver, Chris Culver, Tony Barnette, Jimmy Davenport, Ray Benefield, David Casey and Ricky Bowers. Honorary pallbearers were: Ronnie Greer, Bob Culver and Ronald Lovell. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Whole Heart Building Fund, P. O. Box 388, Rockmart, GA 30153 in memory of Jeff. Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral service for Mr. Jeffrey Todd Lane.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Lane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

