Michael Brandon "Charlie Blue" Jarrell, 47 of Wellington, Alabama, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Marie Jarrell; uncle, Donald Jarrell; grandfather, Virgil Jarrell; grandmother, Beatrice Jarrell; and cousins, Tony Jarrell and Clessie Forrister. Michael is survived by his wife, Elaine Jarrell; children, Kandas Jarrell, Chase Jarrell and Whitney Jarrell; sister, Leigh Ann Jarrell; aunt, Martha Jarrell; brother and sister-in-law, James and April Cochran; mother and father-in-law, Bill and Carolyn Willis; and numerous nieces, a great-niece, and numerous cousins and friends. He enjoyed wrestling, John Wayne movies and Alabama Football. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and he loved his family very much. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.alabamacremationservices.com
