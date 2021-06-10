George A. James passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of June 1, with his girlfriend, Vicki Ballard, by his side. George died of a rare form of eye melanoma which is proportionally much higher in Viet Nam Vets. About 4 years ago that cancer took his eye, and now it has taken his life. His name will not appear on the Viet Nam Memorial, but that war most certainly caused his life to end sooner than it should have. George was born on February 4, 1948, in Cedartown, Georgia, to Arthur and Maryse James. He graduated with honors from Cedartown High School in 1966. He attended the University of Georgia, joined the Army, served in Viet Nam (July 1969 - July 1970), married in 1973, had two sons he adored, worked for over 20 years at Plant Bowen for Georgia Power Company, and retired early at age 51 to live the life he pleased. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always very funny, but never at anyone's expense. He was a kind-hearted, generous, spiritual man who was happiest when he could lend a hand to family, friends, strangers, or animals. He loved nature, and knew how to share the Earth with other living things. His passion was paddling. There was no place he would rather be than in a canoe shooting the rapids or gently letting the river just take him. May he float the rivers of the Universe for all eternity. He is survived by his mother, Maryse James, of Cedartown, Georgia; his two sons and son in law and their mother, Neil James and Bryce Edwards of Los Angeles, California, Andrew James of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Linda James of Cedartown, Georgia; his girlfriend, Vicki Ballard, of Cedartown, Georgia; his sister, Kathy James, of Fries, Virginia; his niece, Jacqueline Pfeffer, of Riverdale Park, Maryland; and his aunt and uncle and numerous cousins. Those wishing to make a contribution may do so at the following organization(s) to honor his love of animals: The Waddle On Inn is an independently owned, bird rescue and sanctuary located near Blue Ridge, GA. Their mission is the rehabilitation and placement of injured ducks and other water fowl. This wonderful shelter will be the future, forever home for Poncho, George's cherished duck he nursed back to health and subsequently became his best friend. Donations are greatly encouraged and can be made via the PayPal app to waddleoninnrescue@gmail.com The ASPCA The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals This organization was dear to George's heart. He believed that animals were entitled to kind treatment true to the ASPCA's mission. Donations may be made under George's name on the web at: ASPCA.org Friends of Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge P.O. Box 7862 Gulf Shores, AL. 36547 Donations help raise funds needed to acquire, preserve, and protect natural habitats for vanishing and endangered species within the Refuge. George was particularly fond of this organization because of the good work they do, but also because his dear cousin, Lloyd Culp, Jr., is one of the administrators of this worthy organization. The family gathered Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home where they shared stories and celebrated his life that was well lived. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Arthur James.
