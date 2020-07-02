Mr. Kristopher Corey Jackson, age 45, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1975. He was the son of Thomas Edward Jackson and Patricia Ann Yarborough Jackson. Mr. Jackson is survived by his parents; and brothers Shane Jackson and Michael Jackson (Krystal). Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by both his maternal grandparents, Ellis and Clara Yarborough and his paternal grandparents, William and Ellen Jackson. A private memorial service will be held at the parent's residence at a later date. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Kristopher Corey Jackson.
