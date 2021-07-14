Alma Della Garmon Jackson, age 94, of Cedartown passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born on Dec 5, 1926 in Bluffton, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Clifton Russell and Electa Peek Garmon. After losing her mother at the young age of 7, Alma and her two sisters quickly had to learn how to cook, clean, garden and help take care of family which consisted of her father and eight siblings. It was a mighty task but Alma was not one to complain. She was a God fearing Christian woman who loved her family fiercely and always put others before herself. No matter what time, day or night, you could show up at her doorstep with no notice and be sat down at her kitchen table to a full course meal. She may have been timid and shy, but she was always a deep thinker and loved learning about new things. Technology was a challenge she loved tackling. She often said that her iPad was one of her most favorite things as it made her feel like the world was at her fingertips. She was also a talented crocheter, a true green thumb gardener and had recently taken up the hobby of writing beautiful poems. In her many quiet ways she filled our day to day lives with love and nourishment. She was truly the glue that held our family steadfast and her absence will be missed by so many. Alma is survived by her daughter, Teresa Jackson McClure (Bill), her grandchildren, Becky Farmer (Leon), Laura Hurley (Michael), Phillip Jackson (Kristine) and Cristen Bradshaw (Luke). She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Will Statham, Beau Farmer, Lily Jackson, Briley Mathis, Brooke Farmer and Layla Jackson along with many nieces and nephews. Alma is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of almost 69 years, Howard L. Jackson, her son, Phillip A. Jackson, her brothers: Carl Garmon, Clinton Garmon (Izora), Herman Garmon (Annie Lee), Fay Garmon (Ann), Chester Garmon (Jeanette) and her sisters: Ellie Garmon Voyles (George) and Allie Garmon Pope (Herschel). The family will receive friends Friday, July 16, 2021, from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Smith & Miller Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Mr. Don Garmon officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Chuck Shiflett, Michael Hurley, Don Garmon, Bill Garmon, Vacel Carter, and Paul Garmon. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Alma Garmon Jackson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother of missing woman in Amber Alert says alleged abductor’s violent behavior was escalating
- Rome's role in Black Widow: Downtown and the Rome Wolves make a cameo
- Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say
- Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest
- Here's how Georgia could conduct a forensic audit of November's election
- American Airlines bars woman bodybuilder from DFW-to-Miami flight for offensive clothing
- Jury list for Monday, July 12, 2021
- Ghaziabad woman gives birth to not 1 but 4 children via IVF; family overjoyed
- Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
- Mom who was abducted with son in Amber Alert case found dead, reports say
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.