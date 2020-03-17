Katelynn Hendricks

Katelynn Marie Hendricks, age 21 of Carrollton, passed away February 24, 2020. She was born August 12, 1998 in Hillsborough County, Florida, daughter to Michael and Angela Hendricks. She is survived by her father, Michael Hendricks of Temple; mother, Angela Pyles Hendricks of Fairmount; sister, Jessica Smith (Dustin) of Temple; brother, Dalton Donaldson of Fairmount, GA; one niece and four nephews; her fiance, Jordan Slater and his son, Leo, whom she loved dearly; and countless extended family. A Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage with Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. In keeping with the family's wishes, her body was cremated. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .

