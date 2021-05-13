Mr. Michael Scott "Scottie" Haney, age 52 of Rockmart, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born July 30, 1968 in Princeton, Kentucky, son of Mary Kathryn Patterson Haney and the late David Clifton Haney. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laticha Cole Haney; two brothers, David Neil Haney and Gregory Warren Haney; and a half-sister, Diane Bettis. Survivors included two sons, Samuel Haney of Rome and Ike Haney of Rockmart; his mother, Mary Kathryn Haney of Rockmart; sister, Lynn Haddock of Rockmart; two brothers, Jonathan Reid Haney of Taylorsville and Jason Clifton Wright of Rockmart; niece, Stephanie Bettis of Taylorsville; and two nephews, Joey Bettis and Wyatt Bettis both of Taylorsville. Memorial services for Mr. Haney were held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Adair officiating. A eulogy was given by his sister, Lynn Haddock. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial service for Mr. Michael Scott "Scottie" Haney.
