Ms. Dana L Hampton, age 50, of Bremen, GA passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Dana was born in Rome, GA, on November 12, 1970, a daughter of Charles Gary "Buddy" Hampton and Marsha Ray Hampton. She lived most of her life in Polk County before moving to Bremen in the mid 1990's. Dana was an avid cat lover and had a special cat named Jelly Bean. She was of the Baptist faith and had work at Little Giant Grocery as produce manager. She was preceded in death by her father, Buddy Hampton. Survivors include her mother, Marsha McBryde and her husband, Gary, Cedartown; and her sister, Mandy Douglas and her husband, Michael, Swainsboro, GA; nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In keeping with her wishes, Ms. Hampton was cremated and the family had a private graveside memorial service in Rose Hill Cemetery with Brother Melton Moss officiating. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Dana Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

