Perry Smith Hammond died May 20, 2020. He was born May 28, 1932, to Roy and Audrey Hammond in Fish Creek, GA. He grew up there and graduated from Rockmart High School in 1950. In 1955 he married Patricia Burns Hammond, his high school sweetheart, and they had four children: Terri, Janice, Susan and David. Perry and Patsy were married for 62 years. Perry earned a B.B.A. from Georgia State University and spent his professional career with Phillips Petroleum Company. He was a member of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Perry loved Alabama football, playing golf, vegetable gardening, working in the yard, lengthy family blessings, and his own grilled filets. He was a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading inspirational books and writing down quotes; one of his favorites was "Champions adjust." Perry is survived by his children: Terri Donovan (Mike) of Murfreesboro, TN, Janice Ruh (Greg) and David Hammond, of Tulsa, OK, and his grandchildren Chris Sterling (Gracie) of Murfreesboro, TN, Bryan Ruh (Allison) of Tulsa, OK, Jordan Sterling of Murfreesboro, TN, Elaine Ruh Hathaway (Jake) of Oklahoma City, OK, his great-grandchildren Edison Bradley and Brody Ruh of Tulsa, and by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and multiple lifelong friends. His wife, Patsy, died in 2018, and his daughter, Susan, died in 1984. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Susan J. Hammond Endowment Fund at Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa, or Miller Hospice, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK 918-663-2233
