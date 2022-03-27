Mrs. Shelia J. Grimes, age 58, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1964 in Newnan, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Addis Lee and Betty Jean Highfield Lee. Mrs. Grimes is survived by her husband, Randall Grimes; sons, Jeremy Broadway (Shayna) and Johnathon Williamson (Brittany); grandchildren, Grayson Broadway, Beau Broadway, Auburn Roberts, and Dallas Williamson; sister, Kay Casey (Mike); and brothers, Don Lee (Audrey) and Stevie Lee (Laurie). Several nieces and nephews also survive including Julie Lee, Cristy Smith, Matt Lee, Josh Lee, Michael Casey, and Thomas Smith. The funeral service for Mrs. Shelia J. Grimes will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2:30 pm in the Gammage Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Anthony Trawick officiating. Her burial will follow the funeral service in the Northview Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Will Rowan, Anthony Madden, Stevie Lee, Joey Lee, David Smith, Josh Lee, Mike Casey, and Tim Porter The family will receive family and friends from 12:30 pm until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Shelia J. Grimes.
