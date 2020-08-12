Mrs. Patricia Ann Jones Gore, 72 of Aragon, GA passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Emory University Hospital. She was born December 15, 1947 in Floyd County, GA, daughter of the late Samuel Otterson Jones, Jr. and the late Mildred Smith Jones. She was educated in the Rome School System. After high school, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Emory University, her Master's Degree from Brenau University and her Educational Specialist Degree from the University of West Georgia. She was an Elementary Educator having taught in Cherokee County and retired from Bartow County. After her retirement, she was an accomplished artist. She was a member of the Rockmart First United Methodist Church. Her parents were raised in the Aragon-Rockmart area, as they were descendants of Seaborn Jones, a founder of the area. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Gore; and her brothers, Thomas Carter Jones and Samuel Otterson Jones, III. Survivors included her husband, Fred Gore of Aragon; 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Lisa Gore of Aragon, Brian and Jennifer Gore of Suwanee and Brandon and Tiffany Gore of Canton; 6 grandsons, Joey Gore, Jesse Gore, Ethan Gore, Nolan Gore, Colton Gore and Jackson Gore. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the graveside at Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia "CCL" Society, Post Office Box 3197, Olathe, KS 66063 in memory of Mrs. Gore. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Patricia Ann Jones Gore.
