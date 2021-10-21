Mr. Glenn David Gilley, age 75, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021. He was born on October 20, 1945 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Glenn H. Gilley and Pearl Kelley Northcutt. Glenn left Cedartown after high school to pursue employment in Atlanta GA. He worked in Forest Park GA at the J C Penney's Catalog Distribution Center for over thirty years until retiring, and then pursued a second retirement after working over another decade at Arch Chemicals (Lonza) Inc. Glenn was always known as a man of industry, striving to achieve certifications, degrees, and proficiencies in all facets of mechanical engineering. He was industrious and hardworking all his life. Glenn was an avid hunter, horseman, vintage car enthusiast, and motorcycle rider. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and leaves behind a legacy of noteworthy proportions. Mr. Gilley is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Moore Gilley; daughters, Cynthia Dunn (Ronnie), Lynn Morgan (Richard), and Holly Gilley; grandchildren, David Pollard, Colby Sanford, Dalton Pollard, Shelby Christian (Daniel), Savannah Venable (Blake), Grace Dunn, David Dunn, Ethan Clark, Angel Myers, Diamond Gilley, and Cameron Myers; and great-grandchildren, Katie Christian, Parker Venable, Sara Lynn Pollard, Hunter Venable, and Kai Christian. Mr. Gilley is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Gilley; and sister, Elsie Isham. The funeral arrangements for Mr. Glenn David Gilley will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery. The family of Mr. Gilley will receive family and friends on Friday, October 22, 2021 from six o'clock in the evening until eight o'clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home, and also on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from twelve o'clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Dalton Pollard, Colby Sanford, David Dunn, Ethan Clark, Craig Sheppard, and Cary Owen. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Glenn David Gilley.
Service information
Oct 22
Visitation
Friday, October 22, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Olin L Gammage & Sons Funeral Home
106 N College St
Cedartown, GA 30125
Oct 23
Visitation
Saturday, October 23, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Olin L Gammage & Sons Funeral Home
106 N College St
Cedartown, GA 30125
Oct 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 23, 2021
2:00PM
Olin L Gammage & Sons Funeral Home
106 N College St
Cedartown, GA 30125
