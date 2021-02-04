Mrs. Lois Gertrude Ingram Gates, age 96 of Aragon, passed away Thursday evening, February 4, 2021. Mrs. Gates was born March 14, 1924 in Eastaboga, Alabama, daughter of the late Chester Elisha Ingram and the late Blonnie Perina Shepard Ingram. She was a member of the Euharlee Baptist Church of Aragon and retired from the Aragon Mill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Neal Gates on June 8, 1994; son, Thomas Edward Gates; and three brothers, J. W. Ingram, Ernest Ingram and Leon Ingram. She was survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Gayle Gates of Aragon and Bill and Becky Gates of Rome; three grandchildren, Jeff Gates of Aragon, Ginger Gates of Chattanooga, TN and Jaime Gates-Armstrong and her husband Kinney of Rockmart; six great-grandchildren, JP Foster of Rockmart, Tori Gates, Wes Foster, Rachelle Owens and Nathan Gates all of Aragon and Kylie Clark of Cedartown; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Ingram of Macomb, Michigan and Janie Ingram of Austell. Funeral services for Mrs. Gates were conducted on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Dewey Atchley officiating. Interment services followed in the Aragon Cemetery. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Lois Gertrude Ingram Gates.
