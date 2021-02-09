Mrs. Lois Gertrude Ingram Gates, age 96 of Aragon, passed away Thursday evening, February 4, 2021. Mrs. Gates was born March 14, 1924 in Eastaboga, Alabama, daughter of the late Chester Elisha Ingram and the late Blonnie Perina Shepard Ingram. She was a member of the Euharlee Baptist Church of Aragon and retired from the Aragon Mill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Neal Gates on June 8, 1994; son, Thomas Edward Gates; and three brothers, J. W. Ingram, Ernest Ingram and Leon Ingram. She was survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Gayle Gates of Aragon and Bill and Becky Gates of Rome; six grandchildren, Jeff Gates of Aragon, Ginger Gates of Chattanooga, TN, Jaime Gates-Armstrong and her husband Kinney of Rockmart, Thomas Gates, Timothy Gates, and Jennifer Gates-Clark all of Aragon; six great-grandchildren, JP Foster of Rockmart, Tori Gates, Wes Foster, Rachelle Owens and Nathan Gates all of Aragon and Kylie Clark of Cedartown; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Ingram of Macomb, Michigan and Janie Ingram of Austell. Funeral services for Mrs. Gates were conducted Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Dewey Atchley officiating. Interment services followed in the Aragon Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were: JP Foster, Wes Foster, Tony Ingram, Junior Ingram, Lamar Shephard and Dustin Clark. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Lois Gertrude Ingram Gates.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local coach and former NFL star dies of COVID-19 complications
- Studstill, Tyler
- Marietta man charged with homicide after six-car crash on I-285
- 17-year-old Rossville man charged in hit-and-run
- 62-year-old Calhoun man found dead behind Walgreens identified
- Authorities release ID of man killed in fatal wreck on Alabama Highway
- Lenders foreclose on Town Center Mall
- Metro Task Force nabs three on drug charges
- Northwest Ga. men killed in Panama City double homicide, Albany teen arrested
- Report: Aragon man fleeing GSP sparks multiple crashes on Ga. 101; 3 injured