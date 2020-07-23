Mrs. Jenny Marie Hopkins Garrett, age 62 of Rockmart, GA passed away, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center. She was born January 9, 1958 in Cedartown, GA, daughter of the late Mr. Charles Hopkins and the late Mrs. Edith Parham Hopkins. She retired as an Analyst from AT&T with 20 years of service and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Curtis Michael Hopkins, Charles Hopkins and Danny Hopkins. Survivors included her husband, Denny Edwin Garrett of Rockmart; daughters and son-in-law, Stacy and Raythan Edwards of Madison, AL and Amy Walker of Rockmart; sisters, Beth Nesbitt of Rome and Carolyn Bentley of Buchanan; three grandchildren, Alexis Edwards, Devin Edwards, and Olivia Edwards all of Madison, AL. The family received friends at Freeman Harris Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Funeral Services followed at 3:00 PM with Rev. Roy Thaxton and Rev. Jimmy Shoemaker officiating. Interment followed in the New Prospect Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Raythan Edwards, Trey Chambers, Caleb Chambers, Devin Edwards, Eric Summerville and Edward Pollard. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Jenny Marie Hopkins Garrett.
To plant a tree in memory of Jenny Garrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.