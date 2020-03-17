Mr. Arlin Douglas "Doug" Forsyth, age 79 of Rockmart, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born September 15, 1940 in Paulding County, son of the late Arlin Monroe Forysth and the late Bersha Camp Forsyth. He was a 1958 graduate of Rockmart High School and member of Fairview Baptist Church. Mr. Forsyth was a retired commercial construction superintendent and member of the Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97 F&AM for over 50 years. He enjoyed a good laugh, joke and classic automobiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Irene White Forsyth on December 30, 2014; and brother, Larry Dean Forsyth. Survivors included three daughters. Cindy Forsyth Wright and her husband Ben of Buchanan, Cathy Forsyth Gann of Rainbow City, Alabama and Carol Forsyth Thompson and her husband Chad of Rockmart; six grandchildren, David Wright, Doug Wright, Daniel Wright, Zach Thompson, Morgan Mazurek and Emily Gann; seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Davis and Dr. Tony Weaver officiating. Interment followed in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery of Paulding County with the Northwest Georgia Masonic Memorial Club providing masonic graveside rites. Pallbearers included: David Wright, Doug Wright, Daniel Wright, Zach Thompson, Joe Camp and Doug Stanfield. Honorary pallbearers: Corporal Wade Mazurek, Ralph Meek and Rockmart Masonic Lodge #97. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, Building Fund, P. O. Box 442, Rockmart, GA 30153. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
