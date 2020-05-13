Mr. Edgar Allen Fennell, Sr. 83 of Rockmart, GA passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born July 15, 1936 in Braswell, GA, son of the late Edmond Earl Fennell and the late Willie Mae Tant Fennell. He was a 1954 graduate of Rockmart High School. He also was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1955-1957 where he did maintenance and repair of all gunnery equipment. After leaving the military, he worked for Independent Life Insurance Co. and Interstate Life Ins. Co. for a number of years. He was member of the American Legion for 66 years and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Fennell was a successful entrepreneur and business owner. He achieved and accomplished many goals. In 1976, he helped to reincorporate the City of Braswell. He served as mayor from 1984-1996 and then worked as City Manager until his retirement in 2019. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Deane Coffman Cochran; and three brothers, Milton Fennell, Vernon Fennell and Duane Fennell. Survivors included his wife, Mrs. Frances Verta Camp Fennell of Rockmart; two daughters and son-in-law, Connieand Greg Austin and Ann Carroll all of Rockmart; two sons and daughter-in-law, Richard and Kelly Fennell of Rockmart and Edgar Allen Fennell, Jr. of Centre, Alabama; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were conducted from Springdale Baptist Church Cemetery, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with Rev. Bobby McDowell officiating. American Legion Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard provided military honors. Serving as pallbearers: Tritt Fennell, Austyn Carroll, Chris Fennell, Hank Fennell, Jesse Hert and Mark Fennell. Honorary pallbearers were Bruce Fennell and Joey Coffman. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfuneral.com Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Edgar Allen Fennell. Sr.
