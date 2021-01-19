Mr. Jeffery L. (Jeff) Ellis, age 67, Manager of the City of Rockmart, GA passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 in a Rome medical center from complications of the COVID 19 virus. Jeff was born in Akron, Ohio on June 22, 1953 a son of the late Charles E. (Chuck) Ellis and the late Donna Tisen Ellis. The Ellis family moved to Rockmart in 1968 and Jeff was a graduate of Rockmart High School, class of 1971. He later attended East Tennessee State College. He was a member of the Lake View Baptist Church and was a member of Rockmart Lodge # 97 F.&A.M.. He was a former employee of Marquette Cement Company and later worked for the Aragon Police Department. In 1980 he was hired to be the Chief of the Rockmart Fire Department and served in that capacity for fifteen years. He then served as the Public Safety Director before becoming the city manager in 1996. Mr. Ellis has served as the City Manager for twenty five years. He was presently in his 40th. year of service to the city. He was a member of the Georgia Municipal Association and had served on the public safety policy committee, was a member of the Georgia Rural Water Association and had served as its President, was a graduate of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development, was a graduate of Polk Leadership, served on the Steering Committee Polk 2020, and was a 2018 graduate of the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. Mr. Ellis also worked closely with the Rockmart Development Authority and Polk County Development Authority to help secure new industrial clients. Throughout his career he worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life in Rockmart and Polk County. He assisted in the development of our county's E 911 system, helped establish a joint animal control program in the county, was instrumental in the development of an automatic aid agreement between Polk County and Rockmart to improve fire protection in both Rockmart and Polk County. He also worked to improve the recreation facilities in the city and helped construct the most recent addition to the city recreation complex. One of the accomplishments he was most proud of was the development of the City Municipal Complex located on the old Rockmart High School campus. His leadership working with the elected officials of the city helped create a facility that all the citizens of Rockmart are proud of. In 2019 he was nominated by the Mayor and City Council to the Georgia Municipal Association Hall of Fame for his steadfast commitment and a lifetime of service to the City of Rockmart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregg Ellis on January 12, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Ginger Ellis of Rockmart to whom he was married on May 24, 1975; son, Matt Ellis, Rockmart; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Terry, Acworth; sister, Kim Ellis, Rockmart; five grandsons: Austin Ragsdale, Drew Ragsdale and Wesley (Ellie) Ragsdale, Braydon Ellis and Grayson Ellis; three great grandchildren: Adalyn Ragsdale, Memphis Ragsdale and Rilynn Ragsdale. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. Jonathan Blackman officiating and a eulogy given by Mr. Michael McRae. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery with the Honor Guard of the Cartersville Fire Department providing graveside honors. The Honor Guard of the Cartersville Fire Department will serve as active pallbearers. The Mayor, city council members and employees of the City of Rockmart will serve as honorary pallbearers. Mr. Ellis will lie instate in the City Council Chambers of the Rockmart Government Complex on Wednesday from 12 noon until 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Jeffery L. (Jeff) Ellis.
