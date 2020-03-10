Mrs. Judy Carden Echols, age 68, of Cedartown, GA, passed away February 28, 2020. She was born May 12, 1951 to the late Harold and Janie Sue Carden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Echols; son, Courtney Heath; and brother, Tim Carden. She is survived by her daughters and son in law, Leah Cotton, of Cedartown, GA and April and Terry Tolbert, of Bremen, GA; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral services were held March 1, 2020 at 1:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel. Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Rockmart, GA. Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA

To send flowers to the family of Judy Echols, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you