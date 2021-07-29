Hardin Dunn Jr., age 75, of Rockmart, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Hardin was born July 13, 1946. Hardin was a devoted husband that loved working with his hands, loved his family, never ever met a stranger, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. He was proud to be a coal miner. A public visitation for Hardin will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5-9 pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge funeral home. A funeral service will occur Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1pm in the funeral home Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Hardin Dunn, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 30
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Friday, July 30, 2021
5:00PM-9:00PM
Public Visitation
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home begins.
Aug 1
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Sunday, August 1, 2021
1:00PM
Funeral Service
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home begins.

Recommended for you