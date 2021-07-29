Hardin Dunn Jr., age 75, of Rockmart, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Hardin was born July 13, 1946. Hardin was a devoted husband that loved working with his hands, loved his family, never ever met a stranger, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. He was proud to be a coal miner. A public visitation for Hardin will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5-9 pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge funeral home. A funeral service will occur Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1pm in the funeral home Chapel.
Service information
Jul 30
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Friday, July 30, 2021
5:00PM-9:00PM
5:00PM-9:00PM
Public Visitation
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Guaranteed delivery before the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home begins.
Aug 1
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Sunday, August 1, 2021
1:00PM
1:00PM
Funeral Service
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Guaranteed delivery before the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Son charged in father's killing, Greensboro police say
- Tallapoosa circuit judge faces formal charges by state commission after investigation
- Rome approves trial period for open container/public consumption of alcohol
- Noah Feldman: Amy Coney Barrett is trying to tell us something
- Floyd hospitals notify employees of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program
- Calhoun woman killed in Highway 53 wreck
- Keyshia Cole mourns mother
- Doctor: Patients should speak to medical professional after CPAP machine recall
- Delicious one-dish meals
- Marjorie Taylor Greene in Alabama: Do not force people to take COVID Vaccine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.